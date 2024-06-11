Mike Tomlin Extension Gives Steelers Shot at Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of an important piece of business when they announced an extension for their head coach. With a new three-year deal for Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have their man locked in through the 2027 season. It was the best decision the team could make, giving them their best chance to win a Super Bowl.
The deal may have been announced at a surprising time, with no prior reports or speculation about it in the media, but it's not a surprise that it happened. Tomlin runs the ship in Pittsburgh as he enters his 18th season as head coach, and the organization firmly believes in his vision for the team and where it can lead them.
And they should believe in him. The Steelers have one of the best coaches currently in the NFL. Contrary to the criticism of local media and many fans, Tomlin's record speaks for itself. Over his 17-year tenure, he has amassed a record 173-100-2 and never led the team to a losing record. His 173 career wins rank 13th all-time among NFL coaches and second among active coaches. The Steelers have made the playoffs in 11 of the 17 seasons under Tomlin, and captured the AFC North title seven times. Unless the Steelers could lure Andy Reid out of Kansas City or coax Bill Belichick to return to the field, there isn't a more proven head coach in the league.
The playoff drought is what people continue to fixate on, and understandably so. Tomlin's postseason record needs improvement, and his recent failures are only exacerbating that. In 18 playoff games, he holds an 8-10 career postseason record. The real kicker is that the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
What people tend to forget is that before a string of playoff losses, Tomlin was the youngest coach to experience the postseason success he did. With the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII victory, Tomlin became the youngest head coach to appear in and win a Super Bowl. Just two seasons later, he led the team to another Super Bowl appearance.
Since Tomlin arrived in Pittsburgh, the NFL has been dominated by dynasties like the New England Patriots and currently, the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the Steelers' last appearance in the championship game 13 seasons ago, there have only been eight teams to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have won three of the last five, and they've won the AFC Championship in four out of five years as well.
So, sure, Tomlin could do better. So could Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, and Mike McCarthy, all coaches without championships in the past 10 years. Still, their reputations around the league remain intact. Tomlin, on the other hand, receives flack and pushback despite a list of accomplishments and the respect of every player and coach he works with.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going all-in to win the next two seasons, and this contract extension is the latest move toward that. Tomlin not only deserves an extension for his body of work, he's proven that he is the best option to get the Steelers to a Super Bowl.
