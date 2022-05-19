ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Not having faith in the Pittsburgh Steelers is one thing, but this is bad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions heading into training camp, but even with upside in their answers, ESPN has no faith in this team in 2022.

The network released their Football Power Index rankings, leaving the Steelers tied 25th with the Carolina Panthers. To add to their lack of belief, Pittsburgh holds a -7.5 rating, means they are more than a touchdown less than an average team on a neutral field.

The ratings project the Steelers will finish 7-10 this season, holding a 20% chance to make the playoffs, a 9% chance to win the AFC North and a 1% chance to win the Super Bowl.

ESPN also believes Pittsburgh will finish last in the division, with Cleveland (3.5), Baltimore (3.3) and Cincinnati (1.1) all carrying plus index ratings.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Add Hall of Honor Museum to Heinz Field

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Antonio Brown Retirement, Eric Fisher Prediction

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

Antonio Browns Asks to Retire a Steeler