NFL Draft

Steelers Select QB Kenny Pickett in First-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers held strong and had their choice of quarterback in the first round. With Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett still on the board, Pittsburgh decided to stick with their hometown star as the first QB taken in the draft. 

Pickett will join the Steelers after a Heisman finalist season. He heads to the NFL as the most starter-ready passer in this year's class. He'll join Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room. 

Pittsburgh will hold a quarterback competition for their starter, and Pickett is certainly involved. His 52 college starts included 12,303 passing yards and 101 total touchdowns for the Pitt Panthers.

The Steelers once passed up on Dan Marino in the NFL Draft. This time, they stuck with their hometown hero. 

Kenny Pickett is a Steeler. 

