Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a defensive tackle in lieu of a number of injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of nose tackle Eli Ankou to their practice squad.

Ankou is a 2017 third-round pick out of UCLA in the Canadian Football League who has journeyed his way through seven NFL teams. The defensive tackle played seven games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, nine with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and 11 with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-2018.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

The 6'3, 325-pound defender will join a group filled with injuries. The Steelers are without Tyson Alualu, who was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle fracture and Carlos Davis, who has missed the previous two games with a knee injury. Stephon Tuitt started the year on IR with a knee issue.

Ankou has accumulated 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

What Goes Into Benching Ben Roethlisberger

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Moment With Mike Tomlin

Would the Steelers Be Better Without Ben Roethlisberger?

Vince Williams Takes Jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster

Joe Haden Says He Wasn't Offsides on Blocked Field Goal