Steelers Get Six Injured Players Back at Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers get a lot of names, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, back on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got six of their seven injured players back on the practice field as they finished the second day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), inside linebackers Marcus Allen (illness) and Devin Bush (knee), and offensive lineman Trent Scott (back) were all full participants after missing yesterday. Running back Najee Harris (knee) also remained a full participant. 

Left guard Kevin Dotson (hip) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were limited, which was still an upgrade from the day prior. 

Dotson told All Steelers he will play against the Bengals.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon continues to miss time with a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Jesse Davis missed practice as well with a knee injury. 

T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward were given a veteran's day off.

