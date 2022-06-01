Skip to main content

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end retires after eight seasons.

PITTSBURGH -- After a year away from football, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is retiring from the game of football, the team announced. 

Tuitt did not play during the 2021 season after a knee injury placed him on Injured Reserve. He was also dealing with the tragic loss of his brother, who was killed after being struck by a car last summer. 

"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt said in a statement. "I am thankful to have ha the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, an am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football."

"I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh. His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and player," Steelers GM Omar Khan said in a statement. "Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life." 

Tuitt's career with the Steelers left him with 91 NFL games, 246 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence In His Knee

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging for Steelers

Rookies React to Steelers Diontae Johnson's First Day

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

Kenny Pickett Downplays Steelers QB Battle

Diontae Johnson Arrives At Steelers OTAs

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option

By Noah Strackbein42 minutes ago
USATSI_16443691_168388034_lowres
News

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence in Knee

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18360405_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers OTAs Recap: Diontae Johnson Arrives, New Leaders Emerge

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin6 hours ago
USATSI_16498024_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
USATSI_16258525_168388034_lowres
News

Cardinals Cut Former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17471348_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging in Pittsburgh

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_15113210_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rookies React to First Day With WR Diontae Johnson

By Stephen Thompson23 hours ago