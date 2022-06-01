Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH -- After a year away from football, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is retiring from the game of football, the team announced.

Tuitt did not play during the 2021 season after a knee injury placed him on Injured Reserve. He was also dealing with the tragic loss of his brother, who was killed after being struck by a car last summer.

"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt said in a statement. "I am thankful to have ha the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, an am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football."

"I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh. His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and player," Steelers GM Omar Khan said in a statement. "Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life."

Tuitt's career with the Steelers left him with 91 NFL games, 246 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss.

