Colin Cowherd Gives Wild Analysis of Steelers Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- In the days following the complete release of the 2024 NFL schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of football's hottest topics. They've been dealt one of the most difficult slate of games of anyone in pro football and one commentator believes a particularly difficult back half of the schedule could lead to some major changes.
Cowherd went as far to say that Tomlin, who's spent his entire head coaching career with the Steelers, would leave the team to be a broadcaster if things go south late in the regular season.
"Did you see the last six quarterbacks Pittsburgh faces?" Cowherd said on an episode of his own podcast, The Colin Cowherd Podcast. "[Joe] Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, [Patrick] Mahomes and Burrow. Mike Tomlin is going to be on a network broadcasting."
It's a pretty far fetched idea. There's no doubt plenty of people would enjoy hearing Tomlin's insights on television but the Steelers have shown no signs of doubt in Tomlin's abilities as a coach. And while the post-bye week portion of the Steelers schedule features all six divisional games, a Christmas Day bout with the Kansas City Chiefs and a visit to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, the Steelers believe they've made enough upgrades to their own roster to remain competitive.
Even in the worst case scenario, Cowherd sees at least one silver lining and it's that Tomlin would land on his feet.
"And by the way, I predict he'll be great," Cowherd said. "I've talked to two network execs who would hire Mike Tomlin tomorrow."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Expect Decision on NFL Draft Bid Soon
- Analyst: Broncos HC Holding Grudge Against Steelers QB
- Analyst: Cam Heyward Hold Out Non-Issue For Steelers
- Steelers' Keeanu Benton Primed For Breakout Season
- Ryan Clark Blasts NFL For Steelers Schedule