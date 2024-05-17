All Steelers

Steelers Expect Decision on NFL Draft Bid Soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will know if they're hosting a future NFL Draft shortly.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an update on their bid to host a future NFL Draft soon, according to KDKA Radio host, Michael Bartley.

Barley reported that Steelers part-owner and team president, Art Rooney II said the team will know whether or not their bids to host either the 2026 or 2027 drafts will be accepted by the NFL as soon as next week.

“It looks good and we should find out next week,” Rooney told Bartley during the Steelers Community Impact Breakfast at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers threw their hat into the ring to host an NFL Draft, either in 2025 or 2026, back in February. The 2025 Draft has already been given to the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. The Steelers have been eager to host an NFL Draft for a while and the attention and tourism it would bring to the city could is expected to generate millions of dollars for the local economy.

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 