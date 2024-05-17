Steelers Expect Decision on NFL Draft Bid Soon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an update on their bid to host a future NFL Draft soon, according to KDKA Radio host, Michael Bartley.
Barley reported that Steelers part-owner and team president, Art Rooney II said the team will know whether or not their bids to host either the 2026 or 2027 drafts will be accepted by the NFL as soon as next week.
“It looks good and we should find out next week,” Rooney told Bartley during the Steelers Community Impact Breakfast at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers threw their hat into the ring to host an NFL Draft, either in 2025 or 2026, back in February. The 2025 Draft has already been given to the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. The Steelers have been eager to host an NFL Draft for a while and the attention and tourism it would bring to the city could is expected to generate millions of dollars for the local economy.
