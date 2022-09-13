Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers Terminator outside linebacker will be back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their reigning Defensive Player of the Year linebacker back on the field at some point this season. T.J. Watt announced on Twitter that he will return from his pectoral injury during the year. 

Watt tweeted out a scene from the Terminator confirming he will step back onto the football field. The outside linebacker is set to go through rehab to help heal his partially torn pec and could miss roughly six weeks. 

The Steelers have been awaiting multiple opinions on Watt's injury and it appears they got the news they were hoping for. In the meantime, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will handle outside linebacker duties opposite of Alex Highsmith. The team has also reportedly signed free agent Ryan Anderson to their practice squad. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not know whether or not the team would place Watt on short-term Injured Reserve during his Week 2 press conference. Players placed on IR are set to miss at least four weeks. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

4 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Bengals

Jaylen Warren Ready to Replace Najee Harris for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13563075_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17386106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Encouraged T.J. Watt Will Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13738245_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Workout LB Ryan Anderson as Possible T.J. Watt Replacement

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17385567_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17250704_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Taking Deeper Look at Najee Harris Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945179_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Get Potential Good News on T.J. Watt's Injury

By Noah Strackbein