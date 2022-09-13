Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their reigning Defensive Player of the Year linebacker back on the field at some point this season. T.J. Watt announced on Twitter that he will return from his pectoral injury during the year.

Watt tweeted out a scene from the Terminator confirming he will step back onto the football field. The outside linebacker is set to go through rehab to help heal his partially torn pec and could miss roughly six weeks.

The Steelers have been awaiting multiple opinions on Watt's injury and it appears they got the news they were hoping for. In the meantime, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will handle outside linebacker duties opposite of Alex Highsmith. The team has also reportedly signed free agent Ryan Anderson to their practice squad.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not know whether or not the team would place Watt on short-term Injured Reserve during his Week 2 press conference. Players placed on IR are set to miss at least four weeks.

