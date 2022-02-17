T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt fell 11 spots, from nine to 20, in Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players of 2021.

Watt ranked ninth after a Defensive Player of the Year finalist year in 2020. The Steelers linebacker finished the year 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

This season, Watt tied the NFL record for most sacks in a season (22.5) and won his first DPOY award. However, the star edge rusher found himself barely making the top 20 on PFF's list.

"The sack total gets all of the publicity, but Watt is an all-around excellent player who specializes in impact plays," PFF writes. "He generated five forced fumbles, and his sacks represented 22 of his 62 pressures over the course of the season. Watt seems to be able to maintain an unusually strong ability to “finish” pressures and convert them into sacks, as he often makes the most valuable plays for his defense in the biggest moments."

Watt is the third edge rusher on the list behind Myles Garrett (7th) and Maxx Crosby (12th), and the second Steelers behind defensive tackle Cam Heyward (19th).

"Heyward continues to be the interior defensive lineman who is putting the most pressure on Donald at the top of the rankings," PFF writes. "For the second season in his last three, Heyward posted a 90-plus PFF grade, racking up a massive 46 defensive stops and 61 pressures. Heyward is playing the best football of his career and is outstanding in all facets of play. T.J. Watt gets all of the recognition up front on Pittsburgh’s defense, but Heyward was just as good this season."

Watt finished the season with a 89.6 grade from PFF. Heyward finished with a 90.8.

