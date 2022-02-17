The T.J. Watt Disrespect Continues

At what point will publications stop overlooking the greatness T.J. Watt has put on the field in recent years?

The Steelers linebacker is now sliding in the eyes of one major publication, who decided his 2021 Defensive Player of the Year performance wasn't worthy of top 10 consideration amongst NFL players.

Will the Steelers trade up to draft a quarterback? Well, one mock NFL Draft believes so, but are they pushing the limits a bit too far?

Is there a quarterback situation realistic for the Steelers? At this point, their top targets might be far gone by pick 20, but is there help before the NFL Draft that could boost their QB room?

And let's talk about the hire of the new offensive line coach.

