Steelers LB T.J. Watt Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro collects his second DPOY award.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt collects his second MVP award after he was named Pro Football Writers of America's Defensive Player of the Year. 

Watt is the second Steelers player to win the award since it's creation in 1992. James Harrison won in 2008.

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record, recording 22.5 as he led the league for a second-straight season. He was one of two players in NFL history to record 20 sacks in 14 or fewer games and the 12th to have 20 sacks in a season.

""It's all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special," Watt told Steelers.com. "I know it's an individual goal. I'm not big on individual achievements. But doing this with such a wonderful group of guys is what it's all about. To be able to be a part of this franchise hopefully for a long time, this is very special. But I really do have more work to do."

Earlier this week, Watt was named the 101 Award AFC Defensive Player of the Year as well. 

