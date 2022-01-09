T.J. Watt Ties NFL Single-Season Sack Record

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has tied the NFL's single-season sack record with his sack against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Watt recorded his 22.5 sack in the X quarter against Baltimore. He's now tied Michael Strahan's single-season record set in 2001 with the New York Giants. Three players have had at least 22 sacks in league history; Jarred Allen in 2011, Justin Houston in 2014 and Mike Gastineau in 1984.

Watt has played just 15 games this season, missing two games with injuries.

Watt is the 12th player in NFL history with 20-plus sacks in a single-season, joining his older brother J.J., who's done it twice (2012 and 2014). He's the first player in Steelers history with at least 20 sacks.

Watt set multiple career and franchise high's throughout the 2021-2022 season, including a four-game sack performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

He was also named Steelers Team MVP for the third-straight season.

