Steelers RB Najee Harris Injured vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris left with what appears to be an elbow injury in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Harris left on a third-down catch during the opening drive of the game. Harris showed pain as he walked to the sideline and took a knee while being worked on by trainers.
Harris spent the Ravens' possession working with team doctor Tom Bradley to test the strength of his arm. Trainers put a sleeve on his right arm while they await a possible return.
The team has not made an official announcement on Harris' status.
UPDATE: Harris is expected to return with an elbow injury.
All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
