    January 5, 2022
    Ben Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Steelers Starting QB Job

    Ben Roethlisberger believes this offseason is the best one yet for Pittsburgh Steelers backup Mason Rudolph.

    PITTSBURGH -- The future of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback position is in question for the first time in 18 years. As of now, the only QB under contract next season is Mason Rudolph, but it's no guarantee he'll earn the job. 

    As a starter, Rudolph is 5-4-1, throwing for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He's been the backup to Ben Roethlisberger for the last four years, but Big Ben believes this offseason can add that extra step Rudolph will need to take. 

    "He works really hard. He's smart. He understands what's going," Roethlisberger said. "I think it's just the repetition. ... I think this offseason, probably knowing that there's going to be a competition for it, I think that'll be good for him." 

    Roethlisberger sees a bright future for the Steelers offense, but knows there's question marks - including the quarterback position. Still, he's optimistic about what comes after he leaves.

