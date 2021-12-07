Steelers Slide Into Top Half of Latest NFL Power Rankings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-5-1 after a Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, adding some juice to a season that was fading fast.

The Steelers climbed back to beat Baltimore 20-19 after a failed two-point conversion by the Ravens with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The win move the Steelers 1.5 games back from Baltimore in the AFC North and added some light when their season was gettin dark.

Pittsburgh moved to 16th in the latest Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings, sitting third in the AFC North behind the Ravens (9th) and Cincinnati Bengals (14th).

Mike Tomlin deserves much credit for all he has helped Pittsburgh weather the past several seasons, from Ryan Shazier’s scary neck injury, to Antonio Brown’s insubordination, to Le’Veon Bell’s messy exit, plus last season’s injuries at quarterback. That the Steelers remain in the postseason mix in 2021, despite some brutal, head-scratching losses, and a statuesque quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, speaks to Tomlin’s vast influence and quality as a coach. But even with a big upset of the Ravens last week, Pittsburgh remains in a Flip A Coin City, along with every other team around them in the power rankings. If the Steelers manage to sneak into the playoffs, don’t expect the run to last that long. Also of note: with a career-high 3.5 sacks on Sunday, T.J. Watt set a season career-high, with 16 total sacks—and five games left.

The Steelers sat 23rd heading into Week 13 following back-to-back losses and a tie with the Detroit Lions. After the win over Baltimore, their season seems to be just enough to keep their season alive.

