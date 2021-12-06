Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

    A short week will likely keep two Pittsburgh Steelers off the field against the Vikings.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without cornerback Joe Haden and offensive lineman B.J. Finney when they travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. 

    Haden has missed the last three games due to a foot injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Haden is at the practice facility receiving treatment this week but it will be difficult to have him available on a short week. 

    Finney left Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with a back injury and is still being evaluated. 

    Finney was replaced by John Leglue, who will be expected to start at left guard against the Vikings. The Steelers only backup lineman as of now is tackle Zach Banner. They called up Chaz Green from the practice squad last week and could have Joe Haeg return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well. 

    The Steelers travel to Minnesota to play on Thursday. They'll practice Tuesday and Wednesday before departing. 

