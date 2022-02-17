Steelers Trade Up for QB in ESPN’s New Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers move up to find their next quarterback in the latest 2022 mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay.

The Steelers move from 20 to 17, swapping picks with the Los Angeles Chargers to go find quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty in the first round.

"Now that Roethlisberger is retired and Colbert is stepping down, I think he’ll want to leave the organization in a good place for the future," McShay writes. "It already has the defense and a run game, and it was even a playoff team this past season. But the AFC North has some excellent quarterbacks, and the Steelers need an answer under center to keep contending."

McShay says the trade would only cost the Steelers their first round pick, a third and a late-round. In exchange, they'll draft who McShay says could be the draft's best option at quarterback.

"My top QB, Willis has the strongest arm in the class and can create outside the pocket, making tough off-platform throws look easy," McShay said. "He’s still developing, and he threw 12 interceptions last season, but the Steelers can build the offense around this dynamic passer."

Willis threw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns to 18 interceptions during his two seasons at Liberty. He was also a hot topic of conversation during the Senior Bowl.

