Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Open as Underdogs vs. Vikings

    Despite a big win over the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain underdogs against the Vikings.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Heinz Field in Week 13 with an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the sports books don't believe that continues. 

    The Steelers open as four-point underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night with a +145 Money Line on SI Sportsbook. 

    Pittsburgh will travel to Minnesota on a short week and face a Vikings team that just handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joked after the game, saying he usually doesn't practice on Thursday but now he'll be playing. 

    "Every game that we've got moving forward is a must-win for us," Roethlisberger said. "It's never easy to play in four days. Half the time, I don't even practice on Thursdays, let alone play a game, so we're all in the same boat, and we have to go out there and do what we can."

    The Over/Under on the opening line is 49 points. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    Ben Roethlisberger on Chances This Was Final Ravens Home Matchup

    Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

    Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

    T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

    B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    USATSI_17301926_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open as Underdogs vs. Vikings

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_17300372_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13667296_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17122887_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Addresses Chances This Was Final Ravens Matchup at Home

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17300809_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_14992029_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13483573_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15453017_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

    18 hours ago