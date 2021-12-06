Steelers Open as Underdogs vs. Vikings

Despite a big win over the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain underdogs against the Vikings.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Heinz Field in Week 13 with an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the sports books don't believe that continues.

The Steelers open as four-point underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night with a +145 Money Line on SI Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh will travel to Minnesota on a short week and face a Vikings team that just handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joked after the game, saying he usually doesn't practice on Thursday but now he'll be playing.

"Every game that we've got moving forward is a must-win for us," Roethlisberger said. "It's never easy to play in four days. Half the time, I don't even practice on Thursdays, let alone play a game, so we're all in the same boat, and we have to go out there and do what we can."

The Over/Under on the opening line is 49 points.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

Ben Roethlisberger on Chances This Was Final Ravens Home Matchup

Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury