Steelers Unsure if CB William Jackson Will Play This Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made some key additions at the trade deadline. Some were natural - linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive back Damontae Kazee have returned to practice after suffering injuries earlier in the season - but they also reached into the trade market to add cornerback William Jackson III, a veteran from Washington.
But whether or not Jackson actually plays this weekend is up in the air. It's not that Jackson isn't up to speed, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Jackson's been dealing with a back injury that kept him out of practice so far this week and his health will determine whether or not he sees the field.
"I'm not sure what to expect or if I can expect him this weekend," Austin said. "If he's available, he's available."
Austin added that if Jackson is to play, he'll have to get on the field within the next two days.
