Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report

Larry Ogunjobi was listed as a limited participant on the Pittsburgh Steelers' latest injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made few notable changes to their latest injury report and the only major alteration they did make was an improvement. 

The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who had been dealing with a knee injury, did participate in a limited capacity. He was listed as a non-participant one day ago. 

Placekicker Chris Boswell (right groin), cornerback William Jackson (back), linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive back Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring) were all listed as non-participants for the second straight day. 

Defensive back Levi Wallace (shoulder) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) still had injury designations but were once again full participants. 

Linebacker Malik Reed and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who both did not practice, were the only new names on the report. Reed was excused from practice for personal reasons and Heyward was taking a regular day of rest. 

