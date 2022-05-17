Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

The eight-year Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is back in football.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is jumping back into football, this time as a coach.

The eight-year veteran retired prior to the 2021 season and is now joining a local high school program as their linebacker coach. Can't imagine developing players could learn from anyone better than a sixth-round pick that turned his opportunity into a starting career.

Williams announced on social media that he's now a member of the Pine-Richland coaching staff.

Williams played in 121 NFL games throughout his career, including 69 starts for the Steelers. He recorded 479 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks during his eight-year tender.

