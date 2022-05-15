Skip to main content

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their second Rookie Minicamp tryout.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another Rookie Minicamp tryout, inking Arizona defensive tackle Trevon Mason to a deal. 

Mason played 26 games during his time at Arizona, recording 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. He was invited to the New York Jets and Steelers minicamps.

Mason is the Steelers second Rookie Minicamp tryout to make the 90-man roster, joining South Carolina cornerback Carlin Platel. They had 51 players in attendance.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection

Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16767148_168388034_lowres
News

Dolphins Sign Former Steelers LB Melvin Ingram

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17429747_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign South Carolina CB After Rookie Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16845292_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (54)
News

Chris Oladokun Has Steelers Ties, And Believes His Opportunity is Real

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (52)
News

Kenny Pickett Has Been Recruiting Connor Heyward Since High School

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (51)
News

George Pickens, Calvin Austin See Stardom in Each Other, Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
George Pickens Rookie Minicamp 2022 (8)
News

Photos: Steelers Rookies Keep Grinding at Minicamp

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022
DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022