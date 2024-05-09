Steelers WR Option Wants to Return to AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are running low on options to fill what looks like a large void in their wide receiving corps but there is one unsigned free agent and a familiar face who is eager to get back to playing a brand of football that the Steelers love.
Willie Snead IV, a former Baltimore Ravens standout, said he is eager to get back to playing in the AFC North and with an opening at wideout on the Steelers roster, he could be an option for them to add this offseason.
Snead appeared in 45 games and started 29 for the Ravens from 2018 to 2020. Over that span, he recorded 126 receptions for 1,422 yards and 9 touchdowns, including five scores in 2019. He posted the third-highest single season receiving total of his career in Baltimore during the 2018 campaign.
Snead checks a lot of boxes for what the Steelers could be looking for. He has inside-outside versatility, playing 32% of his career snaps out wide and 66.5% of those snaps in the slot. Snead is a very solid run-blocker as well and could bring some experience to a young group of pass-catchers currently in Pittsburgh.
It's been a while since Snead was a real impact player on an NFL roster and he's bounced between practice squads and cheap free agent deals with three different teams since leaving Baltimore. There's no guarantee he could replicate the kind of production he had with the Ravens almost four years ago, but the Steelers figure to need some more serious help at wide receiver and Snead is one of a dwindling number of options left.
