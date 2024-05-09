All Steelers

Steelers WR Option Wants to Return to AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to add to their receivers room by signing a former Raven.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) warms up
Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) warms up / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are running low on options to fill what looks like a large void in their wide receiving corps but there is one unsigned free agent and a familiar face who is eager to get back to playing a brand of football that the Steelers love.

Willie Snead IV, a former Baltimore Ravens standout, said he is eager to get back to playing in the AFC North and with an opening at wideout on the Steelers roster, he could be an option for them to add this offseason.

Snead appeared in 45 games and started 29 for the Ravens from 2018 to 2020. Over that span, he recorded 126 receptions for 1,422 yards and 9 touchdowns, including five scores in 2019. He posted the third-highest single season receiving total of his career in Baltimore during the 2018 campaign.

Snead checks a lot of boxes for what the Steelers could be looking for. He has inside-outside versatility, playing 32% of his career snaps out wide and 66.5% of those snaps in the slot. Snead is a very solid run-blocker as well and could bring some experience to a young group of pass-catchers currently in Pittsburgh.

It's been a while since Snead was a real impact player on an NFL roster and he's bounced between practice squads and cheap free agent deals with three different teams since leaving Baltimore. There's no guarantee he could replicate the kind of production he had with the Ravens almost four years ago, but the Steelers figure to need some more serious help at wide receiver and Snead is one of a dwindling number of options left.

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 