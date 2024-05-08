Cowboys Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. The 32-year-old spent the last year on their practice squad.
Bryant was reinstated back into the NFL after an extended absence due to multiple failed substance tests. He was eventually granted access back into the league last season, inking a deal with the Cowboys as a member of their practice squad.
The former fourth-round pick never got on the field in Dallas and hasn't played a game in the NFL since 2018. Still, in 44 games, he was able to accumulate 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchowns.
During his time with Pittsburgh, he played 36 games, including 16 starts, and caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and all 17 of his touchdowns.
Bryant will hit the open market once again looking to land elsewhere in the NFL. The Steelers could be a name to watch as they look for wideout help alongside George Pickens and Roman Wilson.
