Former Steelers WR Could Be Headed to Chiefs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back on the open market after being released by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of OTAs and minicamp. Now, the 32-year-old is looking for a new home, and is expected to have a few options.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryant should have interest from several teams for his talents. Prior to his decision to sign with the Cowboys last season, the former fourth-round pick was generating interest from multiple teams, and with his name available again, those same orginizations should come calling.
One team to watch is the Kansas City Chiefs. With Rashaad Rice in legal trouble and facing uncertainty about when he'll be available this season, the team may be looking to add a speedy wide receiver. Immediately after his release, Bryant has named an option for the Chiefs, and Arrowhead Report's Josh Brisco dropped a humorous - but potentially true - tweet about the move.
Former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster went to Kansas City and left with a Super Bowl ring. Now, Bryant may be the next name to land with the Chiefs. And with the defending champs looking better than they did a year ago offensively, he may be on the hunt for a Lombardi himself.
