Giants Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Giants are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Allen Robinson, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
Robinson spent all of the 2023 season with the Steelers after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams. He started all 17 games in the slot, recording 34 catches for 280 yards. He was released due to a high cap hit in 2024, and now finds himself in New York and back in the NFC.
The former Penn State star was a second-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2014. His time in the NFL started strong, making his first Pro Bowl in his second season. He's since had three 1,000-yard years in the league.
Robinson will get an opportunity to compete for playing time with names like Darius Slayton this season. New York is looking to expand their weapons for quarterback Daniels Jones, and will utilize Robinson as a reliable set of hands that can play both inside and out.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Cole Holcomb's Injury More Serious Than Believed
- Former Steelers WR Could Join Chiefs
- Cowboys Release Former Steelers WR
- Former QB Warns Steelers About Russell Wilson, Justin Fields
- Ben Roethlisberger Mentioned in Donald Trump Trial