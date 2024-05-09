All Steelers

Giants Sign Former Steelers WR

The New York Giants are adding a former Pittsburgh Steelers starter to their roster.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11)
Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Giants are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Allen Robinson, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Robinson spent all of the 2023 season with the Steelers after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams. He started all 17 games in the slot, recording 34 catches for 280 yards. He was released due to a high cap hit in 2024, and now finds himself in New York and back in the NFC.

The former Penn State star was a second-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2014. His time in the NFL started strong, making his first Pro Bowl in his second season. He's since had three 1,000-yard years in the league.

Robinson will get an opportunity to compete for playing time with names like Darius Slayton this season. New York is looking to expand their weapons for quarterback Daniels Jones, and will utilize Robinson as a reliable set of hands that can play both inside and out.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.