Steelers Work Out Former Bengals TE Thaddeus Moss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two players for workouts as they began preparation for Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, one of which is former LSU star Thaddeus Moss.

Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has played for the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He hasn't played in a regular season game, but was close to one last season when he was set to face the Steelers with the Bengals. That was shut down after a hamstring injury in pregame warmups.

The Steelers likely aren't looking for players to contribute much this season, but could be looking to add practice squad depth in preparation for the Browns. Cleveland frequently uses David Njoku and Harrison Bryant on the field together.

The Steelers could also keep Moss around for a futures/reserve contract in the offseason and are getting an early look at a possible tight end.

Pittsburgh also worked out Michigan State lineman Mike Panasiuk.

