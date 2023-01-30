Steelers Make Wrong Pick in Latest Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will tend to their offensive line in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

In their most recent mock draft, PFF has the Steelers selecting 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee.

"The Steelers do have their current offensive tackles, Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor, under contract for 2023, but that’s not to say they shouldn’t look for a potential upgrade," PFF writes. "Though Wright played right tackle for the Vols — the bigger need for the Steelers is left tackle — he is talented enough to where I’d take a chance on him and feel comfortable with the growing pains of Wright or Moore on the left side."

While the upside of Wright is certainly there, the ability to move to the left side might not be. All Steelers NFL Draft expert Derrick Bell highlighted Wright's outlook on the NFL during his scouting report, and pointed to the fact that he believes the Tennessee tackle would not adjust well if changing from the right to left side.

"Wright needs to stay at right tackle in the NFL but any team looking for a guy who can step in and play (and probably play pretty well) early on in his career, should be looking Wright's way," Bell writes.

"Wright has the potential to transform into a solid starter early on and if he continues growing at a similar rate as he did in college, the ceiling could even be a bit higher than that despite some athletic limitations."

Wright's lack of athleticism and massive size are fine at right tackle, but not the left. The Steelers, however, won't be looking for help on that side for some time as Chuks Okorafor enters just the second year of his new deal.

Could Pittsburgh still find themselves looking at Wright? Certainly. Would they value him over other positions of need? Likely not.

