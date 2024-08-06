Report: Steelers Out on Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in talks to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for most of this offseason, but a recent report sees them missing out on his services.
Mike Reiss of ESPN wrote about the 49ers entertaining trade discussions for Aiyuk and they will allow him to a negotiate contract with other NFL franchises. This is a change in approach for the 49ers to this situation, as they previously did not listen to trade offers at the start of training camp.
The teams that are interested in Aiyuk's services include the New England Patriots and AFC North divisional rival in the Cleveland Browns, but the Steelers reportedly aren't a team he'll go to.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers also were interested but, barring a change, do not appear to be a potential trade destination any longer, according to sources, Reiss wrote.
Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported that teams not only have to meet what the 49ers desire in a trade, but they also have to sign Aiyuk to a long-term contract, making it much more difficult than previously thought.
Aiyuk has a $14.124 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract for this season. He has received offers from other teams, reportedly double that for this season, but is hesitant to sign a deal.
It is also likely he doesn't sign a deal with any other team and plays for the 49ers this season. He is currently at their training camp, but is not practicing, wanting a new deal either with the team or someone else.
The Patriots are willing to do anything they can to land Aiyuk, as they drafted North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and want to assist him with more talent than he has at his disposal.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more