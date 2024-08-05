Has Justin Fields Become Steelers Starting QB?
PITTSBURGH -- Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have a real quarterback competition on their hands? After weeks of waiting for Russell Wilson to return from a calf injury, the Steelers may have found themselves losing control of the one position battle they thought was locked in.
Coming into training camp, the "pole position" phrase was used more than any other in the city of Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't let a position battle happen between Wilson and Justin Fields, and had everyone convinced that Wilson was the day one starter no matter what.
Now, heading into the week of the first preseason game, Fields has emerged as the favorite - at least in the eyes of the fans. His athleticism has allowed the Steelers offense to become electric on the field, and the group is finding plenty of success against one of the league's best defenses with their "QB2."
Wilson's injury may be holding him out too long. With every passing day, the Steelers are becoming more comfortable with Fields. That doesn't mean Tomlin will hand him the job, or that he's changed his mind on the "pole position" situation. Which leaves us with the question, has Fields surpassed Wilson? And if not, how close of a competition is it?
It'd be dangerous to completely remove Fields from the offense and say this is Wilson's job once he returns. The Steelers don't owe Wilson anythig, and Fields has shown enough to make everyone believe the offense can find success with him on the field.
Plus, the Arthur Smith offense is taking shape with Fields as the quarterback. In most cases, that doesn't mean much. Backups work offenses all the time and the starter can walk back in with no issues or adjustments. Fields is a different quarterback, and him being on the field means the offense is run differently.
Maybe it's time to start talking about whether or not Fields has become the "pole position" starter for the Steelers.
