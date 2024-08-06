Report: Steelers Trailing Two Teams for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on of three teams trying to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But as a trade nears and rumors heat up, it appears they're trailing two others for the All-Pro deal.
According to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, both the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have trades in place for Aiyuk. Now, it's about whether or not they can agree to a contract extension with the 49ers wide receiver.
"The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night," Maiocco writes.
"Now it's up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said."
The Steelers were catching fire and reportedly "near the finish line" for an Aiyuk deal. They were reported to be in the running against the Browns ands Patriots, and Maiocco claims the Washington Commanders are also in the race.
The 49ers are believed to be looking for both draft capital and a veteran player in exchange for the 26-year-old wideout. According to Maiocco, Pittsburgh left the conversation after failing to meet the requirements San Francisco had on the table.
"Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands," he writes.
The Browns are expected to trade Amari Cooper in the deal, bringing a younger star wideout to the AFC North. While it wouldn't be ideal for the Steelers to welcome the All-Pro to the division, they would get the benefit of the doubt in losing Cooper to the NFC.
No trade is in place, but the reports are heating up and a trade is expected to happen sometime soon. Right now, however, the Steelers look to be on the outside looking in on an Aiyuk deal.
