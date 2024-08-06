Steelers Among Final Three for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of three possible landing spots nearing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pellisero, the Steelers are chasing the trade with the Cleveland Browns and New Enlang Patriots.
While nothing is in place just yet, reports from NBC Sports claim the Steelers are on the outside looking in within the Aiyuk race. The report states Pittsburgh failed to meet the 49ers trade demands, which include draft capital and a veteran player. Both the Patriots and Browns are willing to meet those demands.
Contradicting reports come from 93.7 The Fan, where claims are being made that the Steelers are "at the goal line" for a deal, and stating the team felt "confident" something would get done.
Pelissero and Garafolo both shut down any hard news about the Aiyuk situation, saying most of the talk is rumors, and that the situation is still developing.
"Despite reports over the last couple of days that A, he would agree to a contract extension with the 49ers. B, that he has already been traded to several teams, Aiyuk remains a 49er. It is a situation that continued to bare watching," Garafolo said.
"I can tell you, since this is the Insiders. This is a show that you should trust for accurate and not whatever somebody's decided to aggregate and misrepresent for their own benefit, is that there certainly have been trade discussions surrounding Brandon Aiyuk. In fact, there are certain other teams that have been granted permission by the 49ers to speak with Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, and try to work out a contract," Pelissero added.
The Steelers have been on the Aiyuk trail all offseason, and with a trade decision heating up, it's hard to imagine they aren't involved. And where we stand currently, despite all of the rumors, is that they are one of three teams left standing for a deal.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more