Steelers Could Lose Brandon Aiyuk to AFC North Rival
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the hottest team surrounding the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors all offseason, but as Week 1 approaches, they may find themselves with a different outlook on the situation. A much more difficult one.
With Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers still no one close on a contract agreement, the thought of a trade seems to be heating up. There's plenty of speculation about whether or not the 49ers would actually trade him, or if Aiyuk would force their hand by sitting out. But a middle ground could be found, and it's not ideal for the Steelers.
In a report by NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, the entire situation of the Aiyuk trade talk has been laid out. Unfortunetly, for the Steelers, Maiocco says it's unlikely the 49ers would make a move with Aiyuk only for a draft pick. Instead, they'd be looking to add a player. And the two teams most-likely to make that happen are the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Maiocco lays out two recent reports about the Browns being matches for the 49ers, with Amari Cooper being the name that is dealt out of the AFC North.
"The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots are the most-likely trade partners, according to a report Saturday from Cam Marino of NFLdraftbuzz," Maiocco highlights.
"The Browns could afford to pay Aiyuk if wide receiver Amari Cooper were dealt to San Francisco in a trade, wrote long-time beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com."
He later points out that if a deal is going to get done, it seems more like than it has all offseason.
"At this point, Aiyuk and the 49ers have some options," Maiocco writes. "And it appears more likely than ever that the 49ers are willing to make a trade. It might be up to Aiyuk to determine the next move."
Adding Aiyuk to the AFC North and not with the Steelers would possibly be the biggest let down of the year for Pittsburgh fans. Everyone has waited in anticipation for Aiyuk to end up with the Steelers, coming up with every avenue to make it happen. All for them to possibly watch him head to the Browns.
At this point, the season is rapidly approaching and the 49ers' timeline to make a final decision has to ben getting close. While Cleveland appears to be the new favorite for a deal, the Steelers haven't ruled themselves out of any acquisition for a wideout, so maybe Omar Khan can still make something happen.