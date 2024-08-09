Report: Steelers Waiting to Hear From 49ers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting to hear the final word on whether or not they have struck a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team is "waiting to hear" back from the 49ers on if things are finalized.
"SOURCES: The Steelers are waiting to hear from the 49ers if a deal for Brandon Aiyuk is going to happen. Several factors could be involved, and one of them is the 49ers would like a WR to replace Aiyuk. But the Steelers are not using any of their players as part of the trade," Dulac wrote on X.
This comes after plenty of back and forth between the two sides over the last few days. As speculation rose and a ton of rumors and reports flew through the internet, television and radio waves, it became more and more apperant a deal would get done. Nothing is in place yet, but Pittsburgh appears to be ready to make things happen soon.
With Dulac reporting the Steelers will not give up a player, it means they will be handing San Francisco draft capital in return for the 26-year-old wide receiver. What that pick is, and how many picks will be award to the 49ers, is yet to be known. To this point, reports claim there is no first-round pick included in the Steelers previous offers.
A deal for the wideout also means the Steelers have come to an agreement on a long-term extension for Aiyuk. The All-Pro is likely looking at a contract worth roughly $30 million per season, with plenty of guaranteed money on the table as well.
The Steelers have roughly $18 million in available cap space at this moment and would need at least $14.1 million to pay Aiyuk this season.
The story continues and a trade seemingly is getting closer by the minute. But right now, we're still waiting on the final word that a deal is in place between the Steelers and the 49ers.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more