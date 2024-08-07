Steelers Make Change at ILB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another player to the roster, signing former Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs, with the team announcing the move on Twitter.
The Steelers also waived/injured linebacker Tyler Murray as a corresponding move.
Gibbs hails from Temecula, Calif., near both Los Angeles and San Diego, and played for Temecula Valley High School.
He played both linebacker and quarterback in high school, making 45 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense and completing 119-of-202 passes for 1,619 yards and 24 touchdowns, plus rushing for 734 yards for 2,353 total yards as a senior.
Gibbs would come out of high school as a two-star recruit and commit to Wyoming as a part of the Class of 2019.
He redshirted his first season in 2019, playing in just one game. He had showed his strengths in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, finishing third on the Cowboys with 42 tackles (21 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Gibbs played all 13 games in 2021, making 90 tackles (51 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes defended and one fumble recovery. He was second on the team in tackles and earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors by Pro Football Focus.
He had his best statistical output in 2022, making 121 tackles (64 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He finished third in the conference and No. 22 in the country with his tackles, earning him First Team All-Mountain West honors.
Gibbs continued his good performances into 2023 with 109 tackles (47 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, six passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, once again earning First Team All-Mountain West honors.
Gibbs finished his career with 361 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 pass deflections, an interception, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and a touchdown.
He performed at the NFL Combine, but no team selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft, allowing him to go undrafted.
Gibbs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on May 3, but they would place him on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list on July 18 and then released him on July 31.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more