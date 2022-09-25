Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

PITTSBURGH -- Super Bowl LVII's halftime show has been announced. The NFL has officially released that Rihanna will headline the halftime show for the biggest game of the year.

Rihanna will continue the NFL's hip hop star-studded halftime streak. Last year, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar brought old school to the Super Bowl with their solo and group performances.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016 but has teased new music for over a year. She was offered the halftime show in 2020 but turned it down in support of Colin Kaepernick.

The Super Bowl is set to be played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12. This is the first year Apple Music will be a sponsor for the show.

