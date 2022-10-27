Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been underwhelming through seven weeks of the season, and at 2-5 with a gloomy future ahead, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is taking even more heat than usual.

The push from fans to fire Canada has grown tremendously over the last two weeks. With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing seven interceptions through four games, and the team failing to score more than 10 points in their Week 7 loss, the pressure is as heavy as it's ever been for Canada.

He hears the noise. While he avoids the headlines and looking into what fans and media are saying, he does have loved ones letting him know that the outcry is not supportive.

"I have a job that everyone talks about and I wouldn't want to have any other job," Canada said on the outside noise. "I'm not happy with our production. I'm not happy with where we are, but I certainly believe in the course."



Canada's message remained consistent, preaching that he believes the group is talented enough to find success. But until that happens, he understands the attention the offense will receive.

"Fast enough was the first week of the season," Canada continued. "So, until we get to where we need to get, it's not fast enough. We understand some of the things. Some of the things aren't okay and we need to get them off the tape. I think it's going to be on Sunday, and I'm going to continue to believe that, and our guys are going to believe that, and at some point, we have a lot of talent, it's just got to happen."

Canada assured all the coaches within the offense are working on fixing the holes within the group, trying to correct the little things to get everything to click. So far, it's not.

The Steelers' offense ranks 31st in points and in the bottom ten within all offensive statistics. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 8 press conference that he believes the group is close. Canada feels the same.

"Do I think our office is gonna be really good? I really, really do," Canada said. "Are we there now? No. Is it a good enough? No. And we all are aware of that, and all you can do is just keep fighting and keep pushing and wait for the dam to break."

