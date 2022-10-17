Steven Sims Took His Own Path on Explosive Returns for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims has carved out a role for himself as the team's return man. And after a breakout performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that won't change anytime soon.

Sims took off to open the second half with an 89-yard kick return, setting up the Steelers for a field goal. His next opportunity, a punt return, he exploded for 24 yards.

"Man, it felt good," Sims said after the game. "It’s been a minute since I really got to just be on the field returning kicks and it just felt good. I knew it brought a lot of energy; the whole team was hype. Those are the kind of plays we need. Plays that bring life to the team, bring a lot of energy to get everybody going; no matter how they are feeling. Juice, it brings juice, and that’s just all I want to do."

The veteran returner was active for the first time last week but didn't get much of a shot to showcase himself. In Week 6, as he helped the Steelers win 20-18 over the Bucs, he finished the game with 23 punt return yards and 112 kick return yards - highlighted by that 89-yard burst up the middle.

"I saw-- we were running outside returns, and I saw inside, like I felt inside would be a good return," Sims said. "The next one, I kind of just hit it myself. I just hit up inside and made a little move and I got it. [Jamel] Dean caught me, but Dean’s fast as hell."

The Steelers might have found something special in their new returner, and Sims feels like he's been waiting to explode onto the scene.

Now a crowd favorite in Pittsburgh, the momentum is only getting started, and Sims is ready to continue carving out his role with the Steelers.

"Yeah, it doesn’t go away," Sims said on the momentum. "I always feel like I’m a big play person regardless, but once I do make a big play now, I feel like everyone starts rolling. It happened twice today. I had some good returns, but I’ve got to keep going. It’s just one week; now onto the next."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Diagnosed With Concussion After Blow to Head

Watch: Kenny Pickett Introduced at Acrisure Stadium for First Time

Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat

Arthur Maulet Addresses Steelers Locker Room Incident

Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory