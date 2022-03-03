Tulsa OL Tyler Smith Shares High Praise for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyler Smith opted to leave school early in order to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, and good reason. The Tulsa offensive lineman is receiving attention from plenty of teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith offers a unique blend of athleticism and strength at the tackle position, offering one of the higher ceiling of any offensive tackle in the draft class. Opinions vary on just how high his stock could rise, recently even generating some first round buzz.

Smith confirmed he has met with the Steelers at the 2022 NFL Combine.

"It went really well," Smith said. "I really enjoyed meeting with Mike Tomlin and he's definitely one of the icons in the National Football League. To just be there and actually talking to him, it was crazy for me. 'Man, this is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history right in front of me.'"

As mentioned above, Smith possesses a unique blend of athleticism and power, and I was curious on how he thought those traits would transfer to the next level.

"Those are important to have at any position but especially on the line," Smith said. "I feel like it will translate well. Every aspect of the o-line and to just be able to utilize those traits and blend them with technique and refining my fundamentals is only going to help me reach my short term and long term goals."

When asked who was the most difficult pass rusher to face in college, Smith gave a popular answer.

"In 2021, I would say Myjai Sanders, as he's a very good pass rusher," Smith explained. "He has a unique blend of athleticism and length. He was really quick at jumping our snap and guessing the snap count which made him more difficult to go against."

He also recalled a matchup against current Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Sample during the 2020 season.

"He's pretty good," Smith said. "He wasn't really an edge guy but he was a big boy. Going up against him was definitely a challenge."

The offseason process is one where every prospect is looking to constantly improve and refine their skills. For Smith, his main focus is "everything."

"I am kind of working on everything, so that's a hard question," Smith said. "I would say tightening up on my events, whether it's my 40 or my jumps or my drills. I'm just trying to keep everything refined right now."

While he's played left tackle throughout his college career, there is some speculation about a potential move inside to guard. Most of that is based on his current play-style of being an incredible run blocker.

"I've kind of gotten a feel," Smith said on where NFL teams see him. "It's a mix because I do have that versatility and ability to work both positions. I'll work them all, even in college, I practiced being able to fit every position possible. I've put a lot of work into the pre-draft process. I've made it clear to them that I see myself as a tackle, for sure but I'm willing to move wherever I need to go for any organization. I'm open to that."

Flushed with physical tools, Smith is still working on refining his game when it comes to hand placement in pass protection. He's worked with longtime NFL lineman Marcus Cannon. He's picked up several subtle nuances from his time working with him including "keeping his toe on the ground on the kick, understanding weight distribution and keeping your hands up and ready to punch."

While he's still refining his game as a pass protector, the flashes are extremely enticing. He's also an elite run blocker that's capable of transforming a run game from day one.

If Pittsburgh wants to get serious about revitalizing the offensive line, Smith would certainly be a high upside type of talent capable of being a force for a long time.

