Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers add plenty of offensive linemen to their list of interviews at the 2022 NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Combine features a long list of offensive linemen discussing their interactions with teams, including several who have already met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After several hours of meeting with both interior and exterior o-linemen, 13 prospects have confirmed with All Steelers they have met in a formal or informal setting with the Steelers.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Max Mitchell, UL-Lafeyette

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Bernhard Rainmann, Central Michigan

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (set to meet)

Chasen Hines, LSU

Ed Ingram, LSU

Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Steelers can conduct 45 formal meetings during combine week, but don't have a set number of informal interviews. So far, they've also met with six wide receivers and a number of quarterbacks, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss's Matt Corral.

