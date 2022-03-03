Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Combine features a long list of offensive linemen discussing their interactions with teams, including several who have already met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After several hours of meeting with both interior and exterior o-linemen, 13 prospects have confirmed with All Steelers they have met in a formal or informal setting with the Steelers.
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- Max Mitchell, UL-Lafeyette
- Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- Dylan Parham, Memphis
- Bernhard Rainmann, Central Michigan
- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (set to meet)
- Chasen Hines, LSU
- Ed Ingram, LSU
- Tyler Smith, Tulsa
- Rasheed Walker, Penn State
- Zion Johnson, Boston College
The Steelers can conduct 45 formal meetings during combine week, but don't have a set number of informal interviews. So far, they've also met with six wide receivers and a number of quarterbacks, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss's Matt Corral.
