Player(s)
Kenyon Green, Tyler Smith, Darian Kinnard, Charles Cross, Jamaree Salyer, Dylan Parham, Tyler Linderbaum, Ed Ingram, Rasheed Walker, Chasen Hines
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers add plenty of offensive linemen to their list of interviews at the 2022 NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Combine features a long list of offensive linemen discussing their interactions with teams, including several who have already met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

After several hours of meeting with both interior and exterior o-linemen, 13 prospects have confirmed with All Steelers they have met in a formal or informal setting with the Steelers.   

  • Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  • Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  • Charles Cross, Mississippi State
  • Max Mitchell, UL-Lafeyette
  • Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
  • Dylan Parham, Memphis
  • Bernhard Rainmann, Central Michigan
  • Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (set to meet)
  • Chasen Hines, LSU
  • Ed Ingram, LSU
  • Tyler Smith, Tulsa
  • Rasheed Walker, Penn State
  • Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Steelers can conduct 45 formal meetings during combine week, but don't have a set number of informal interviews. So far, they've also met with six wide receivers and a number of quarterbacks, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss's Matt Corral. 

