Player(s)
Antonio Brown
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud Music Festival

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is headed to Miami.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will perform at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. 

Brown announced his performance on social media. He’ll join Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, along with a 35 other hip hop artists on opening day of the festival. 

The free agent wideout released his new single ‘Pit Not the Palace’ the day after leaving mid-game against the New York Jets. He was released by the Bucs shortly after. 

Rolling Loud takes place in Miami, Florida from July 22-24. 

