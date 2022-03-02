Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is headed to Miami.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will perform at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Brown announced his performance on social media. He’ll join Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, along with a 35 other hip hop artists on opening day of the festival.

The free agent wideout released his new single ‘Pit Not the Palace’ the day after leaving mid-game against the New York Jets. He was released by the Bucs shortly after.

Rolling Loud takes place in Miami, Florida from July 22-24.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB