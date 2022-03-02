Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to meet with quarterback prospects headed to the NFL Draft, including one QB who isn't set to workout at the NFL Combine.

Despite not throwing in Indianapolis, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is still at the event looking to prove to teams he's the top passer in the draft.

Of those teams, the Steelers have taken the time to meet with Corral and discuss the understanding of the game as much as the talent to play it.

"Teams need to know that I understand the game of football," Corral said on his meetings. "I needed to make it a point. It's something that I wanted to show that they knew the ability in my head. Not only my physical ability but my mental as well."

Being the next Steelers quarterback comes with big shoes to fill. Replacing Ben Roethlisberger is no easy task, but the challenge is something Corral feels confident about.

"Who wouldn't want to step in after a Hall of Fame quarterback," Corral said. "It's definitely a blessing just to be considered that a team wants you after a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger."

