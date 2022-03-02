Steelers Meet With Six Wide Receivers at NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a deep look into the receiver position.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending their week evaluating the next generation of NFL talent, and are focusing in on a certain position to start the week.

So far at the NFL Combine, the Steelers have met with at least six wide receivers during the first few days of the week. Their confirmed list of meetings include:

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

George Pickens, Georgia

David Bell, Purdue

Danny Gray, SMU

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

The Steelers are allowed 45 formal meetings at the combine. They can also hold informal meetings outside of the facility, but are not granted access to the tools and space the NFL Combine provides.

Pittsburgh has also met with a number of quarterbacks, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss's Matt Corral, Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.

