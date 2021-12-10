New Video Shows Vikings Player Ripped Ball From Chase Claypool's Hands After Celebration

Well, well, well, maybe Chase Claypool wasn't blaming his teammate for the missed time as the Pittsburgh Steelers drove on the final drive of the Minnesota Vikings game.

Claypool celebrated following a first down catch with 36 seconds remaining in the final minute of the Steelers' loss to the Vikings. The decision eliminated an extra 10 seconds, which would end on an incomplete pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Pat Freiermuth, in the end zone.

After the game, Claypool said the runoff came from someone knocking the ball out of his hands.

"[The ref] ran down the field to come get the ball. The ball got knocked out of my hands. That's what costed us time," Claypool said. "But I definitely do have to be better. I knew the situation. I knew I was near the hash, I knew the ball gets placed on the hash. I got to be better. The ball shouldn't be knocked out of my hands."

At first, many believed he was directing his comment on Trai Turner, but a different angle shows Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks does in fact punch the ball out of Claypool's hands as he's standing up from the celebration.

Claypool did not confirm who he was talking about during his post-game press conference. The second-year wideout led the team with eight catches for 93 yards in the loss.

