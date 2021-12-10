Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    New Video Shows Vikings Player Ripped Ball From Chase Claypool's Hands After Celebration

    Maybe Chase Claypool wasn't talking about his teammate.
    Author:

    Well, well, well, maybe Chase Claypool wasn't blaming his teammate for the missed time as the Pittsburgh Steelers drove on the final drive of the Minnesota Vikings game. 

    Claypool celebrated following a first down catch with 36 seconds remaining in the final minute of the Steelers' loss to the Vikings. The decision eliminated an extra 10 seconds, which would end on an incomplete pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Pat Freiermuth, in the end zone. 

    After the game, Claypool said the runoff came from someone knocking the ball out of his hands. 

    "[The ref] ran down the field to come get the ball. The ball got knocked out of my hands. That's what costed us time," Claypool said. "But I definitely do have to be better. I knew the situation. I knew I was near the hash, I knew the ball gets placed on the hash. I got to be better. The ball shouldn't be knocked out of my hands." 

    At first, many believed he was directing his comment on Trai Turner, but a different angle shows Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks does in fact punch the ball out of Claypool's hands as he's standing up from the celebration. 

    Claypool did not confirm who he was talking about during his post-game press conference. The second-year wideout led the team with eight catches for 93 yards in the loss. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Alex Highsmith Avoid Serious Injury

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    Chase Claypool on Celebrating During Last Minute Drive

    Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    New Video Shows Vikings Player Ripped Ball From Chase Claypool's Hands After Celebration

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_15259528_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Avoids Serious Injury

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15347642_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness on Steelers Final Drive

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17299523_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Updates Injuries of Watt, Highsmith

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17329508_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chase Claypool Blames Teammate for Lost Time During First Down Celebration

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17328581_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Late-Game Surge Not Enough to Beat Vikings

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16766965_168388034_lowres
    News

    Alex Highsmith Ruled Out of Vikings Game With Injury

    12 hours ago