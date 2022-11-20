PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe.

Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and was able to pull it in while falling to the ground due to being hit by an offensive lineman. Nothing was stopping the All-Pro, though, and he gave the offense their shot at the 21-yard line.

The Steelers went on to kick a field goal, moving the score to 24-23 Bengals as they approached the last fourth of the third quarter.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club