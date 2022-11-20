Skip to main content

Watch: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals

Another unhuman-like play by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. 

Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and was able to pull it in while falling to the ground due to being hit by an offensive lineman. Nothing was stopping the All-Pro, though, and he gave the offense their shot at the 21-yard line. 

The Steelers went on to kick a field goal, moving the score to 24-23 Bengals as they approached the last fourth of the third quarter. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19475608_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475475_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Offense Has Given Up

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475462_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476117_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475596_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475978_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hold Top 10 Picks in First Two Rounds of NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475976_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs Bengals Takeaways: Can't Blame Offense For Loss

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19373878_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Frustrated With Place in Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein