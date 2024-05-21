All Steelers

Watch: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields First Practice With Steelers

Take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterbacks.

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took the field for the first time during Organized Team Activities, with pretty much everyone in attendance. Headlining their list of active participants, though, were quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who took the field for the first time with thier new team.

Wilson operated as the QB1 in Pittsburgh - at least during individual drills - which was anticipated coming in. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known throughout the offseason that Wilson would be in "poll position" to start, with Fields working as the backfield and competing.

The two threw to starters George Pickens and Roman Wilson, as well as Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers will work over the next three weeks in OTAs and minicamp before taking a rest and heading to Latrobe for training camp. All Steelers will continue to provide highlights of the team's practices during filming sessions.

