NFL Analyst Trolls Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The NFL analyst made sure to toss a joke out about the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout and his new home.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills added ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, signing the former second-round pick to a one-year deal, the team announced.

But not everyone thinks it's a good move, and even one NFL analyst used the signing as an opportunity to troll both the Bills and Claypool. Warren Sharp, analyst for Sharp Football Analysis and the Ringer, made sure to toss his joke out on X, referencing Claypool calling himself a "top three" wide receiver in the NFL a few years back.

The quote came during an interview with I Am Athlete podcast when Claypool was entering his final season with the Steelers. At the time, he was the team's starting slot wide receiver and had promise to evolve into a feature piece for the offense.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Claypool was eventually traded to the Chicago Bears and then the Miami Dolphins, and has since struggled to get himself involved with an offensive system since. He'll get his next opportunity in Buffalo where he could be a feature piece after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Published
Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.