NFL Analyst Trolls Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool
PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills added ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, signing the former second-round pick to a one-year deal, the team announced.
But not everyone thinks it's a good move, and even one NFL analyst used the signing as an opportunity to troll both the Bills and Claypool. Warren Sharp, analyst for Sharp Football Analysis and the Ringer, made sure to toss his joke out on X, referencing Claypool calling himself a "top three" wide receiver in the NFL a few years back.
The quote came during an interview with I Am Athlete podcast when Claypool was entering his final season with the Steelers. At the time, he was the team's starting slot wide receiver and had promise to evolve into a feature piece for the offense.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Claypool was eventually traded to the Chicago Bears and then the Miami Dolphins, and has since struggled to get himself involved with an offensive system since. He'll get his next opportunity in Buffalo where he could be a feature piece after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool Finds New NFL Home
- Omar Khan Hints at More Steelers Moves
- Steelers Rookie Had Medical Leak Crush Draft Stock
- Steelers Have Wild Plan for Justin Fields
- Steelers UDFA Beanie Bishop Could Be Instant Starter