Steelers Could Get Huge Return in Mike Tomlin Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Mike Tomlin Era of the Pittsburgh Steelers is officially finished. 19 seasons and one Super Bowl later, the 53-year-old head coach stepped down from the organization. They will now search for their fourth head coach since 1969. As former players and staff members react to the shocking development, the organization is quickly getting to work.

While naming a new head coach is the top priority, the Steelers also have to consider one other aspect down the line. Tomlin's coaching rights still belong to the Steelers, meaning if Tomlin takes another NFL job before his current contract expires at the end of the 2027 season, the organization can seek compensation.

That means we could be looking at one of the most infrequently seen moves in the NFL - a coach trade. The last one came when the New Orleans Saints acquired multiple draft picks from the Denver Broncos for Sean Payton. The Steelers could be next, but what type of return could they expect if a Tomlin trade comes to fruition?

What's the Trade Market for Coaches?

There have been just five trades in the NFL involving coaches since 2000. The last one came in 2023, and it cost the Broncos a first and a third-round pick to acquire Payton from the Saints.

Before Payton, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted with a sixth-round pick to bring Bruce Arians over from the Arizona Cardinals.

Two other huge head coaching trades kicked off the early 2000s, however, and that might provide a hint regarding Tomlin's market. The New York Jets acquired a first, fourth and fifth-round pick from the New England Patriots for Bill Belicheck in 2000 and Jon Gruden was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Buccaneers for two first round picks and $8 million.

Given Tomlin's 19 years of head coaching experience and a Super Bowl win, the going rate has to be at least a first-round pick plus an additional asset.

One Other Option to Consider

There is one way around this situation, but it will net the Steelers nothing. Tomlin is under contract through the end of the 2027 season, but if he waits to return to the NFL until after that campaign ends, he will be a coaching free agent.

While that requires him to skip the next two seasons, that might not be as far-fetched as initially thought. The growing buzz is that Tomlin is being pursued for television roles, which could occupy his time for the next two years as he awaits the next and right head coaching opportunity.

