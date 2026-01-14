Steelers Players, Coaches React to Mike Tomlin Leaving

Mike Tomlin's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers comes to an end after 19 years with the franchise upon him stepping down.

It's currently unknown if the long-time head coach will look to fill one of the many vacancies around the NFL or if he'll take a year off and potentially accept a role as a TV analyst for the 2026 campaign. What is certain, though, is that the news took those in the Steelers' facility by surprise.

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin reported that players were in "disbelief", while ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that there hadn't been any prior indication that Tomlin would be leaving his post before meeting with the team to inform them of his decision less than 24 hours after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans.

After taking some time to digest the news, a large number of Steelers players, both current and former, as well as some of Tomlin's assistant coaches headed to social media and shared their gratitude for the future Hall of Famer.

Current Players React to Tomlin News

Among the most notable Steelers players to show their appreciation for Tomlin on Instagram was outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who posted a pair of pictures that featured the pair together.

Cornerback D'Shawn Jamison reacted on his own Instagram story by stating, "I thank god I got to play for a legend," while fellow corner Cory Trice Jr. wrote, "Thankful for it all coach."

On a similar note, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo wrote that he, "couldn't be more thankful to play for a legend," while offensive lineman Spencer Anderson said that Tomlin is, "an incredibly great coach, but an even better man."

Tight end Jonnu Smith and offensive tackle Dylan Cook, meanwhile, both referred to Tomlin as "legendary".

Coaches and Former Players Show Appreciation

Former offensive lineman AQ Shipley, who played in the league for parts of eight seasons, wrote on X that Tomlin and the Steelers "changed the course of my life" after selecting him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft before recognizing his achievements in Pittsburgh.

Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who joined Tomlin's staff ahead of the 2024 campaign, also expressed his appreciation for Tomlin and the opportunity to be "a small part" of his journey with the Steelers.

"The amount of respect I have for this man has no words! Thank you coach for letting me be a small part of your journey," Azzanni wrote on X.

The amount of respect I have for this man has no words! Thank you coach for letting me be a small part of your journey. pic.twitter.com/BagPHl1DfI — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZSteelers) January 13, 2026

Former Steelers defensive back and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark stated that he understands why Tomlin may have stepped down while stating that he's sad to see him leave the franchise.

I get it," Clark wrote on X. "Trust me I do, but I’m sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother!"

I get it. Trust me I do, but I’m sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026

